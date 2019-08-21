Police Blotter, (Chelsea Now) Week of Aug. 22, 2019

Q Train sexual abuse

There was a sexual assault on the Q train at Union Square early on the morning of Wed., Aug. 7, police said.

Around 4:20 a.m., on a Downtown Q train, a woman, 47, who had fallen asleep, awoke when a man touched her right shoulder with his exposed penis. When the woman confronted him, the guy ran off the train at the Union Square station, then fled out onto the street.

Police released a surveillance image of the man, who is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 200 pounds, and last seen wearing a dark shirt, beige shorts and brown shoes. Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline.

Hostel robbery

There was a theft last Thursday at the Chelsea International Hostel, at 251 W. 20th St., between Seventh and Eighth Aves., according to police. On Aug. 15, at 2:30 p.m., a 23-year-old man reported that many personal items had been taken from his rental room. Several strangers reportedly had access to the room, and therefore it as not broken into. The stolen items included an iPad, various clothing and carry-on luggage, with a total value of $705, plus personal documents.

Could kick himself

Two male friends were inside a residential building at 202 W. 24th St., between Seventh and Eighth Aves., when one punched the other in the face, causing swelling and bleeding to his right eye, nose and mouth, according to a police report. There was no reason given why the assailant, 33, punched his pal, 49, who refused medical attention. The attacker was searched by police and found to be in possession of an alleged controlled substance, individually bagged glassine envelopes, a scale with residue and a hypodermic needle with residue.

Gilroy Rogers was arrested for felony criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Cold shoulder

A harassment violation was filed after an incident on Aug. 15 at Crunch Gym, at 220 W. 19th St., between Seventh and Eighth Aves., police said. According to a report, a 40-year-old man told police that last Thursday, at 5:15 p.m., another guy, 50, shouldered him “with the intent to annoy, threaten and alarm” him. The victim said the other man had been verbally harassing him over the past year, and told him, “You think you are so entitled.” There were no injuries reported from the incident.

Gabriel Herman