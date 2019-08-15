Pier 40 muggers steal teen’s backpack

BY GABE HERMAN | A young man was mugged on Tues., Aug. 13, near 353 West St., at Pier 40 on the West Side, according to police.

Around 10:20 p.m., an 18-year-old man was walking at the W. Houston St. pier, when a group of men surrounded him and demanded his property. The victim tried to flee, but he was assaulted, and the group took his backpack containing personal property.

The perpetrators fled in an unknown direction. The victim had minor injuries from the incident.

Police released surveillance video of the muggers going through the backpack. They are wanted for robbery.

