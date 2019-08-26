Next Port Authority renovations meeting set for Sept. 5

BY GABE HERMAN | A September date has been announced for the public meeting in Manhattan that will take community feedback about the Port Authority’s ideas for upcoming renovations.

The meeting will be on Thurs., Sept. 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a presentation at 4:30 p.m. and it will be repeated at 6 p.m. The meeting will be at the Westin Hotel Times Square, at 270 W. 43rd St., between Seventh and Eighth Aves.

In May, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey released a scoping document outlining three possible replacement plans for its current Midtown Manhattan bus terminal. The options include rebuilding on the current site, which is bounded by Eighth and Ninth Aves, and W. 40th and 42nd Sts.; using part of the nearby Jacob Javits Center as a bus terminal; or using the Javits Center while also renovating part of the current site.

Cost estimates for a new Port Authority terminal have been as high as $10 billion. The Port Authority expects the project to be finished by 2030.

The scoping document was released May 23, kicking off an environmental review process and 120-day period for public comments. The process included planned public hearings in July and September, in both New York and New Jersey.

For those unable to attend the Sept. 5 meeting, comments can be submitted at [email protected]. The deadline for public comments is Wed., Sept. 18.