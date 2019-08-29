Museum of Ice Cream coming to Soho

BY GABE HERMAN | Here’s the scoop! Soho will be getting more chill this fall when the Museum of Ice Cream opens on Broadway.

The museum’s home will be a 25,000-square-foot building at 558 Broadway, between Prince and Spring Sts. Founded more than three years ago, the museum, which focuses on experience-based installations, has had pop-ups in several locations around the country. The first of these was in the Meatpacking District in the summer of 2016. The Soho building will be its second permanent location, after one in San Francisco.

The Soho museum will have 13 installations for visitors to peruse and presumably take plenty of Instagram-worthy photos of. One installation will be called “Celestial Subway,” and there will be a three-story slide and a “hall of giant scoops,” according to a recent announcement.

The museum will also feature its signature pool of rainbow sprinkles for visitors to take a dip in. The sprinkles pool was actually a catalyst for the museum’s concept: Maryellis Bunn, the place’s co-founder and creative director, dreamed as a child of being able to jump into a pool of sprinkles.

“MOIC NYC is a dream that our team has been developing for 3 years,” Bunn said. “Over 1.5 million guests have come through our various doors and given us so much input and inspiration. I want to continue to connect people and create moments of joy through ice cream.”

Bunn added of the new local location, that it “will build upon Soho’s artistic history and contribute to the neighborhood’s resurgence as a place for imagination and creativity.”

Immersive ice cream experiences don’t come cheap, though. Tickets will be $38 per person. Admission includes ice cream tastings and other treats exclusive to the museum.

“We are excited to delight our fans back where MOIC began and continue to unite people through the power of ice cream,” said co-founder Manish Vora. “MOIC NYC is the first of several flagship locations that will launch in the U.S. and abroad over the next 18 months.”

An opening date for this fall hasn’t been announced, but tickets will go on sale Oct. 9. People can also sign up for a waitlist for early access to the museum. More information can be found at museumoficecream.com.