Crook swipes senior’s chains on Ave. D

BY GABE HERMAN | A 78-year-old man was robbed in the East Village on Mon., Aug. 12, police said.

Around 3:40 p.m., the victim was sitting outside near the corner of E. Fifth St. and Avenue D, when a man walked up to him from behind and snatched two chains from his neck. The robber then fled on foot, onto the nearby grounds of the Lilian Wald Houses.

The victim was not hurt in the incident. The total value of the two stolen chains, one of which had a cross, was around $500.

Police released images of the suspect, who is wanted for grand larceny and is described as in his 20s or 30s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 pounds and with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers. He also reportedly walks with a pronounced limp.

Anyone with information should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All tips are strictly confidential.