Midtown spa worker fights off rape attempt

BY GABE HERMAN | There was an attempted rape inside a Midtown spa, according to police.

On Tues., Aug. 6, around 12:05 p.m., a 43-year-old female spa employee entered a room where a male patron was set to receive a massage. But the man grabbed her and pulled her onto the bed and tried to remove her clothing. He then punched her about her head and body.

The woman was able to free herself, and the man ran out of the spa, fleeing in an unknown direction. The woman was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police released surveillance images of the man, who is wanted for attempted rape. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a heavy build, and last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black shirt and brown shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.