‘Mass-turbation transit’ at Canal St. station

BY GABE HERMAN | A man was recently seen openly masturbating on a Lower Manhattan subway platform in the middle of the morning, according to police.
On Mon., Aug. 5, at 10:25 a.m., a 29-year-old woman was on a Downtown N train that had stopped at the Canal St. station, when she noticed a man masturbating on the platform area.
Shocked at seeing the whacking straphanger, the woman stayed on the train as it continued Downtown, but not before managing to snap a picture of the perv.
