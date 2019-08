Manhattan Snaps: MacDougal St. and Minetta Lane in ’25

As seen from these two photos, the top one taken in 1925, and the bottom one taken now, the view down Minetta Lane from MacDougal St. toward Sixth Ave. has changed quite a bit in the nearly 100 intervening years. The buildings on MacDougal are still there today. There have been some changes over the years, of course, including the Café Wha? and the addition of many trees along Minetta Lane.