Manhattan Snaps: Hudson St. in ’33

Catching a photographer’s eye, a youngster in the West Village, in front of 381 Hudson St., at W. Houston St., on Nov. 30, 1933, wore a generous amount of lipstick. The shop window in the background shows a sign for the National Recovery Administration with its Blue Eagle symbol. The N.R.A. was a New Deal agency started by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in June 1933 to reform business and labor regulations.