Manhattan Snaps: Flatiron District in 1908

A 1908 photo of Madison Square Park and 23rd St. features part of the Flatiron Building on the far right, and the second Madison Square Garden, which stood from 1890 to 1925, in the background at left. Twenty-third St. had a virtual convoy of trolley cars (talk about a dedicated “transit corridor”), while many horse-drawn carriages can also be seen on the streets.

Gabe Herman