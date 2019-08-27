Manhattan Happenings, Week of Aug. 29, 2019

BY MICAELA MACAGNONE |

PERFORMANCES

Salsa till you drop: The New York International Salsa Congress runs through Sept. 1, featuring full days of concerts by live bands, dance showcases, instructional workshops and nonstop late-night social, bachata and world-music dancing until 4 a.m. At the New York Marriott Marquis, at 1535 Broadway, between 45th and 46th Sts. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at www.newyorksalsacongress.com .

“Piano in Bryant Park ” presents arranger and composer Frank Owens on Thurs., Aug. 29, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m at the Upper Terrace in Bryant Park, at 41st St. between Sixth and Fifth Aves.

Mad. Sq. Hort Talks: N.Y.U. biology professor Michael Purugganan Ph.D. will lead a lively walkthrough of Madison Square Park with a discussion of the park’s horticulture on Thurs., Aug. 29, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Meet at the Southern Fountain in Madison Square Park, at Fifth Ave. and 24th St.

“Oh, beware…of jealousy”: Bryant Park’s “Picnic Performances” this week presents “Othello,” produced by The Drilling Company. Shakespeare’s classic tragedy of betrayal, race, friendship and loss is reinterpreted through a contemporary lens and fresh exploration. Fri., Aug. 30, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at The Lawn at Bryant Park.

Broadway bonanza: From Sept. 5 to Sept. 18, NYC Broadway Week offers 2-for-1 theater tickets.

MUSEUM

Artists in charge: In “Artistic License: Six Takes on the Guggenheim Collection,” a half-dozen contemporary artists do just that — explore the Guggenheim collection to create the museum’s first artist-curated exhibition. On view at the museum, at 1071 Fifth Ave., at 89th St., until Jan. 12. Every Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., admission is pay what you wish.

OUTDOORS

Riverside yoga flow: Summer on the Hudson presents Yoga Flow , led by veteran instructor Nina Semczuk. Link mindful breath with movement in this full-spectrum outdoor yoga practice. Bring a mat. Thurs., Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Lawn at W. 74th St. in Riverside Park.

High Line stargazing: Every Tuesday at dusk until October, High Line visitors can use high-powered telescopes provided by the Amateur Astronomers Association of New York to see rare celestial sights. Meet on the High Line at 14th St. and 10th Ave. Free. No RSVP needed.

Medical High Line: The “Celebrating Medicinal Plants: Garden Tour” happens on the High Line on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. during September. Enjoy a guided tour of the elevated park’s medicinal and utilitarian plants. Free. RSVP on the High Line Web site.

Take a dip: The city’s public pools close on Sept. 8, making Labor Day weekend one of the last chances to take a dip. The city has more than 40 outdoor pools, all free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.nycgovparks.org/facilities/outdoor-pools.

Pollinator party — Honey tasting : In celebration of National Honey Month, enjoy a very special pollinator party in Washington Square Park, with a free honey tasting with Miss Debbie and The Honeybee Conservancy. Wed., Sept. 4, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., in Washington Square Park, northwest corner seating area. Sponsored by the Washington Square Park Conservancy.

MOVIES

Movies Under the Stars — “Captain Marvel”: Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers) becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Come early before the screening for complimentary ice cream, popcorn, face painting and more activities related to the movie. Sponsored by Councilmember Diana Ayala. Arrive before 7:30 p.m. to get your spot. Thurs., Aug. 29. 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Mae Grant Playground, 60 E. 104th St.

Films on the Green — “Olivia”: In this 1951 film directed by Jacqueline Audry, an innocent English schoolteacher in 1890 arrives at a small boarding school outside Paris, only to find it split into two factions, in this film about manipulation and jealousy. In French with English subtitles. Tues., Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at Low Memorial Library, Columbia University, 116th St. and Broadway. Free.