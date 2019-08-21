Manhattan Happenings, Week of Aug. 23, 2019

BY MICAELA MACAGNONE |

KIDS

Summer on the Hudson: Game Days: Children age 12 and younger are provided with games like giant tic-tac-toe, hopscotch, jump rope and more. Wed., Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at 125th and Marginal Sts. on the West Harlem Piers. Free.

Family Festival: Young Artists en Plein Air: New York families — young artists and their caregivers, too — are invited to make art en plein air (that’s French for “outdoors”) with High Line partner the Children’s Museum of the Arts. Join the parade to the Young Artists Dance Party from noon to 1 p.m. RSVP on Eventbrite. Sat., Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. 1 p.m. on the High Line. Free.

PERFORMANCE

Hudson Warehouse Presents: “The Merry Wives of Windsor”: Mistresses Page and Ford conspire to humiliate Shakespeare’s much-loved character Sir John Falstaff, set against the backdrop of a 1960s Borscht Belt resort hotel. The show runs till Aug. 25, Thursdays through Sundays at 6:30 p.m. All shows are “donate what you can.” At the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument in Riverside Park, at W. 89th St. and Riverside Drive.

New York City Opera — “Carmen ” : The innkeeper Lillas Pastia narrates the tempestuous story of the irresistible seductress Carmen and her hapless lover Don José in this hourlong presentation of highlights from Bizet’s beloved opera. Offered to the New York public free of charge, this presentation is a perfect introduction to opera for newcomers of any age. Mon., Aug. 26, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Bryant Park, W. 41st St. and Sixth Ave.

EXHIBITS

Exhibition opening – “Baseball!: The Polo Grounds”: Since the construction of the Morris-Jumel Mansion in 1765, the surrounding area of Upper Manhattan has seen countless changes in terrain and built environment. For one, the third Polo Grounds was built within viewing distance from the mansion in 1890. The stadium would serve as home to the New York Giants baseball team from 1891 to 1957, the New York Yankees from 1913 to 22, and the New York Giants football team from 1925 to 55, plus saw stints by several other professional teams. This exhibition will explore and celebrate those teams that made the stadium a New York icon and the associated personalities that became local and national heroes. Free, but advanced registration required on Eventbrite. The opening reception for the exhibit will be on Thurs., Aug. 22, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Morris-Jumel Mansion, in Roger Morris Park, at 65 Jumel Terrace.

MOVIES

Movies Under the Arch: “Dirty Dancing ” : Bring a blanket, food and friends to Movie Night Under the Arch, featuring perennial favorite “Dirty Dancing.” The space opens at 6 p.m. for blankets and picnicking — first come, first served — so arrive early to get a spot. The movie will begin at dusk (around 8 p.m.) at the Washington Square Arch, on Thurs., Aug. 29, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

EXERCISE

Yoga Flow with Malorie: Hosted by the Hudson Yards Hell’s Kitchen Alliance, come flow through a chaturanga with views of New York City’s newest park and neighborhood. HYKA provides mats and blocks for the first 25 participants. Sat., Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Hudson Park Fountains in Bella Abzug Park, between W. 34th and W. 35th Sts. and 10th and 11th Aves.

OUTDOORS

Community rowing at Pier 40: Village Community Boathouse provides free community rowing on the Hudson River in historic-style Whitehall boats — no experience necessary — at Pier 40, at 353 West St., at W. Houston St., every Sunday at noon and every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. until November, weather permitting.

MUSIC

Blues BBQ Festival: Hudson River Park’s Blues BBQ Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary this season. Join the party to close out your summer with a fantastic lineup of artists from across the United States. Enjoy barbecue from local New York City favorites, and sip beverages while you listen to the sweet sounds of Kevin Burt, the World Famous Harlem Gospel Choir, A.J. Ghent, Ruthie Foster and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe. Sat., Aug. 24, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Hudson River Park’s Pier 97, at W. 59th St. and 12th Ave. Free.

Jazz in Tompkins Square Park: Enjoy smooth sounds in the East Village at the Charlie Park Jazz Festival, with Carl Allen’s Art Blakey Tribute, George Coleman Trio, Fred Hersch and Lakecia Benjamin on Sun., Aug. 25, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WALKING TOURS

Washington Square Park tour: For nearly two centuries, Washington Square Park has been a beloved hub and respite for locals while attracting visitors from around the world. Join a park docent at the Holley Plaza, on the park’s western side, for a free tour and learn about the expansive and colorful history of this space. Sat., Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to noon.

A trip through 19th-century Noho: The Merchant’s House Museum will guide you on a one-hour walking tour of Noho, focusing on its 19th-century landmark buildings and history. Take a journey back in time to the elite Bond St. area, home to the Tredwells, the residents of the Merchant’s House. See how the neighborhood around the Tredwells’ home went from a refined and tranquil residential enclave to a bustling commercial center. Reservations recommended, $15. Sun., Aug. 25, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Meet at the Merchant’s House Museum, 29 E. Fourth St., between the Bowery and Lafayette St.