Manhattan Happenings, Week of Aug. 15, 2019

BY MICAELA MACAGNONE |

MUSEUM

“Basquiat’s ‘Defacement’: The Untold Story ”: This exhibition takes as its starting point the painting “The Death of Michael Stewart,” informally known as “Defacement,” created by Jean-Michel Basquiat in 1983. The work commemorates the fate of the young black artist Michael Stewart at the hands of New York City Transit police after he allegedly tagged a wall in an East Village subway station. With the painting as its centerpiece, this exhibition examines Basquiat’s exploration of black identity, his protest against police brutality, and his attempts to craft a singular aesthetic language of empowerment. Through Nov. 6. Admission $25 general, $18 students/seniors, pay-what-you-wish Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. At the Guggenheim Museum, 1071 Fifth Ave.

“Nature” — Cooper Hewitt Design Triennial, co-organized with Cube design museum, presents the work of 62 international design teams. Collaborations involve scientists, engineers, advocates for social and environmental justice, artists and philosophers, engaging with nature in innovative and groundbreaking ways, driven by a profound awareness of climate change and ecological crises, as much as advances in science and technology. On view through Jan. 20. Tours are complimentary with museum admission and take place every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Adults $16, seniors $10, and students $7. Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. are pay-what-you-wish admission. At The Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in Carnegie Mansion, Two E. 91st St.

MOVIES

Intrepid Summer Movie Series: The deck of the U.S.S. Intrepid does double duty as an open-air theater for this free summer film series on Fridays throughout the summer. This week, they will have a “community choice pick” for the movie. Admission tickets (free of charge) will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis before the show. The flight deck opens at 7 p.m., and the movie begins at sunset, weather permitting. Doors close at 8:30 p.m.

Hudson Riverflicks Presents “ Big ” : After wishing to be made big, a teenage boy wakes the next morning to find himself mysteriously in the body of an adult. The 1988 flick features Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins and Robert Loggia. Aug. 21, 8:30 p.m., in Hudson River Park at the Pier 63 lawn at W 23rd St.

Metropolitan Opera Summer HD Festival: Opera’s biggest stars get their close-ups on the big screen during the Met’s free HD Festival. Held outdoors in Lincoln Center Plaza, the event brings back nearly a dozen productions from the Met’s “Live in HD” simulcast series. There will also be a pre-festival screening of the Audrey Hepburn film “Funny Face,” with songs by George and Ira Gershwin, on Aug. 23. There are thousands of seats in the plaza — but they do fill up, so grab a good one well before the 8 p.m. start time. A full calender of screenings can be found at https://www.metopera.org.

KIDS

Hudson River Park’s Big City Fishing Mondays : Adults and kids ages 5 and up learn how to fish while engaging with trained environmental educators about river science topics. Rods, reels and instruction provided. At Tribeca’s Pier 25 (cross at North Moore St.), at 5 p.m., until Aug. 26.

OUTDOORS

2019 Rooftop Painting Series: Enjoy an outdoor watercolor painting and monotype printmaking workshop at sunset on the rooftop of the Village’s Tony Dapolito Recreation Center. Participants, 18 years of age or older, will learn how to paint from observation, plus the basics about materials, color mixing and composition. And you get to take home your painting. Supplies are provided and no experience is necessary. Space is limited, so reserve your spot on Eventbrite at painttd.eventbrite.com. Thurs., Aug. 22, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Tony Dapolito Recreation Center, at 1 Clarkson St., at Seventh Ave. South.

Bryant Park: Moves with Limon Dance: Led by dancers from the world-renowned Limón Dance Company, this modern dance class is open to all levels and ages. On the northeast corner of the Bryant Park Lawn Saturday mornings this summer, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Summer on the Hudson: FlyNYC: Music and kites fill the air at this festival for all ages. Kite kits are provided free for children (while supplies last), or bring your own favorite kite from home. Sat., Aug. 17, 12:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m at Pier I in Riverside Park South, West 70th Street .

MUSIC

Selena for Sanctuary: Building off the success of last year’s Selena for Sanctuary, a free Selena-themed outdoor concert in support of immigration rights, organizer, artist manager and activist Doris Muñoz is bringing the event to Central Park’s SummerStage for 2019. Muñoz’s dance parties raise funds to help immigrants navigate U.S. immigration policy to set them on the path to citizenship. This year’s headliner is Kali Uchis, a Colombian-American singer with a critically acclaimed debut LP (2018’s “Isolation”) and collaborations with Gorillaz, Juanes and Daniel Caesar. Sun., Aug. 18, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m, at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park.

Emerging Music Festival: Music lovers pack the lawn to hear New York City’s best up-and-coming bands, including indie rock, soul and funk. This event is free and open to the public, with no tickets and no lines. Bring a picnic, if you like. Food and drink are also available for purchase on site. Fri., Aug. 23, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on the Lawn at Bryant Park.

Women of Early Jazz: The Jefferson Market Garden’s last world music concert for the summer features the New York Jazzharmonic Trad-Jazz Sextet presenting the first performance of a new program, “Women of Early Jazz.” The concert will focus on compositions of talented women of the 1920s and ’30s who contributed to the development of American music, but who have been largely forgotten. Among them are Lillian Hardin, wife of and pianist and co-composer with Louis Armstrong and pianist Lovie Austin, plus the still-famous vocalists Bessie Smith, Ma Rainey and Ethel Waters. Joining the sextet will be vocalist Queen Esther, who has been performing in the traditional style for many years. Sun., Aug. 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Jefferson Market Garden, at Greenwich and Sixth Aves.