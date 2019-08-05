Man steals iPad from West Village day nursery

BY GABE HERMAN | A man broke into and robbed a nursery school in the West Village, according to police.

On Tues., June 19, around 6 a.m., a man entered West Village Nursery School, on Horatio St. near Washington St. He got in by pretending to be a locksmith who was scheduled to do work inside the building, and being able to get a key from a person living in an apartment above the daycare. The man then entered the school and took an iPad, before fleeing.

Police released a photo of the wanted man, who was wearing a long dark overcoat and carrying a shoulder bag.

Anyone with information should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All tips are strictly confidential.