Man spray-paints ‘Kill The Gay Away’ on East Village building

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a criminal mischief incident that has been classified a hate crime in the East Village’s Ninth Precinct.

Police said that on Thurs., Aug. 8, around 2:40 a.m., the suspect reportedly walked up to an abandoned building at 11 Avenue A, between First and Second Sts., and sprayed “KILL THE GAY AWAY” on a roll-down gate in black spray paint.

The man is described as white, around 5 feet 6 inches tall, with curly long blond hair, wearing a green shirt and toting a yellow messenger bag.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect walking north on Avenue A.

Anyone with information should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All tips are strictly confidential.