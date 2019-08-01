Man killed, woman critical after driver runs light on U.W.S.

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | A driver hit two pedestrians, killing one, after running a red light in the Upper West Side.

Police said that on the afternoon of Fri., July 19, a 38-year-old woman was was driving north on West End Ave. in a 2011 Acura and ran a red a red light at W. 98th St. The car hit Alfred Pocari, a 64-year-old Brooklyn native, and a 65-year-old Manhattan woman who were trying to cross the avenue.

According to police, 24th Precinct officers arrived at the scene around 3:32 p.m., and found both pedestrians lying in the street with injuries. Pocari had suffered a head injury and the woman had severe body trauma.

The pair were taken by Emergency Medical Services to St. Luke’s Hospital in critical condition.

Pocari was pronounced dead at the hospital on Mon., July 22, while the Manhattan woman remained in critical condition at the hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene of the collision until police arrived. She was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of failure to yield to a pedestrian, operating a vehicle without insurance, disobeying a traffic device and failure to exercise due care, according to police.