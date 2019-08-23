Jeans thieves hit E. 42nd St. Gap

BY GABE HERMAN | A Gap store in East Midtown was recently robbed by a couple of thieves looking to boost their wardrobes with blue jeans, or maybe sell them.

Police said that on Sat., July 27, around 10 a.m., $1,700 worth of jeans were stolen by a man and woman at the Gap at 657 Third Ave., at E. 42 St.

The man and woman worked in concert to take what must have been around two dozen pair of jeans, then fled downtown on Third Ave.

Police released surveillance images of the robbers, who are wanted for grand larceny. The man is described as bald and last seen wearing an orange button-down shirt, dark pants and brown dress shoes. The woman is around age 20, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds, and last seen wearing black jeans, a black shirt, multicolored sneakers and a white hat.

Anyone with information should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All tips are strictly confidential.