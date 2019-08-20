Gunpoint bike robbery in Chinatown

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | A delivery guy was robbed of his bicycle at gunpoint in the Chinatown area on Thurs., July 25, police said.

An alleged male suspect in the bike robbery. (Courtesy N.Y.P.D.)

Around 9:45 p.m., the victim was approached in front of 120 Walker St. by a male and female who demanded his bike while displaying a silver firearm. The female rode off with the bike and the male fled with a third person in unknown direction. There were no injuries reported.

Police say this woman pedaled off on the stolen delivery bike. (Courtesy N.Y.P.D.)

