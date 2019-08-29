Ex-Pat Rob Gronkowski’s new game plan: Connects with CBD company

BY GABE HERMAN | As CBD health products continue to gain popularity, former football star Rob Gronkowski announced this week that he has become a CBD advocate and is partnering with a company that makes several products containing the cannabis-derived compound.

Gronkowski, 30, was a five-time Pro Bowl tight end with the New England Patriots and won three Super Bowls before retiring last year. He said at a Midtown press conference on Aug. 27 that he has become an investor in Abacus Health Products, the company behind CBDMedic, which makes topical medications that combine pharmaceutical ingredients with CBD hemp oil and only uses natural ingredients. CBD is derived from the cannabis plant but doesn’t get you high.

The partnership includes Gronkowski and CBDMedic launching a new line of health and wellness CBD products that will come out early next year.

“I’m excited to start a new chapter of my career as an advocate for recovery and an investor and partner with Abacus — a company that I truly believe in,” “Gronk” said. “During my football career, I pushed myself while recovering from nine surgeries and countless injuries. I was in near constant pain and needed to make a change. After retiring, I looked for better and more natural ways to recover and discovered CBDMedic through my dad. These products have helped me safely manage pain better than anything else I’ve tried.

“There is an incredible opportunity to educate people on healthier ways to recover,” Gronkowski continued, “and I’m looking forward to introducing new products with Abacus in the hope of helping millions of Americans balance their active lifestyles with healthy recovery.”

CBDMedic launched earlier this year. In the spring, it released 10 new over-the-counter CBD products for uses ranging from pain relief to treating eczema. The company also has other lines of CBD products, including for arthritis, back and neck pain, and stiffness and swelling.

There is currently little scientific data to show if CBD oil is effective for treating various types of ailments. Clinical studies are in early stages after being prohibited for decades.

“We’re proud to partner with one of the NFL’s greatest tight ends of all time,” said Abacus C.E.O. Perry Antelman. “Gronk’s passion for living life to the fullest while maintaining a healthy, natural and pain-free lifestyle aligns perfectly with the mission of our company. Abacus is focused on providing safe, natural and effective relief for millions of Americans in need of recovery.”