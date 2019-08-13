Ex-pat Hong Kongers and allies protest outside of Chinese consulate

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Over one hundred Hong Kong ex-pats and allies gathered across the street from the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China, at Pier 81 located at 12th Ave. and West 42nd St., to protest in solidarity with Hongkongers on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday marked the tenth weekend of protests in Hong Kong which started after nearly one million people took to the streets on June 9, to protest a bill allowing suspects of crimes to be extradited to mainland China.

During the protest in Manhattan, activists from organizing group NY4HK, Students for a Free Tibet and Taiwan Free Group along with ex-pats spoke in support of the protesters overseas to media and solidarity protesters waving signs that read “support democracy in Hong Kong” and “Hong Kong and New York stand as one.”

“Our hearts share in the determination of the Hongkongers to protect the values and freedoms that they hold dear,” said Gloria Hu, a member of the Taiwan Free Group, to a sea of of protesters many wearing medical masks, large sunglasses and carrying yellow umbrellas like protesters on the ground in the semi-autonomous territory.

Protesters demands in Hong Kong have changed over the summer. But organizers at the protest at Pier 81 outlined their five main demands.

The first is a complete withdrawal of the extradition bill.

Three days after the mass protest against the extradition bill, riot police used batons, pepper spray, rubber bullets and over 150 canisters of tear gas to clear a crowd of protesters in downtown Hong Kong, after a small group of protesters tried to storm past barricades outside of Legislative Council and threw objects at the police, according to The New York Times.

As a result, Chief Executive Carrie Lam suspended the bill, not fully doing away with it, which angered protesters who subsequently called for her resignation and a formal withdrawal of the bill.

The second demand is an end to labeling the protests as riots. According to NY4HK member Ken, the Chinese state media has repeatedly called the mostly peaceful protests riots which is problematic since rioting carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years in Hong Kong.

The third is an independent investigation of the Hong Kong police force into their excessive use of force and possible collaboration with the organized crime groups the triads. In July, a group of over 100 men armed with metal rods began beating protesters and bystanders at a train station. Police arrived late the scene of the attack initially made no arrests, according to The New York Times. Police later arrested a few individuals who had ties to the organized crime group. Lam responded by promising a police-led investigation into the incident.

The fourth demand is the release of protesters detained by police during the weeks of protest.

The fifth demand is universal suffrage for the Chief Executive and Legislative Council elections.

The resulting violence endured by protesters from police officers, organized crime groups and what is viewed as the chipping away of civil liberties has transformed protests into a larger movement about protecting democracy and freedoms within an autonomous Hong Kong. And protesters in New York took the cause one step further, reminding the international community that a threat to democracy somewhere is a threat to democracy everywhere.

“We must tell the international community…to protect democracy and freedom of Hong Kong people is to protect our democracy here,” said Dorjee Tseten, executive director for Students for a Free Tibet.

Another solidarity protest is scheduled to take place Saturday August 17, at Confucius Plaza in Chinatown where pro-democracy Hong Kong legislators, Alvin Yeung and Dennis Kwok, are expected to speak.