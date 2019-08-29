E-biker severely injured after Central Park crash with senior

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | A man riding an e-bike is in the hospital after he collided with a pedestrian earlier this week.

On Aug. 24, the 43-year-old cyclist crashed into a 77-year-old man at the intersection of Central Park’s East Drive and 74th St. around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, the cyclist was heading north on the East Drive and collided with the pedestrian as he was walking further into the park in the 74th St. crosswalk.

According to police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found the cyclist on the ground with a head injury. Both the cyclist and the pedestrian were transported by ambulance to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. The pedestrian only sustained minor injuries. The cyclist remains in critical condition, according to police.

Just two hours later, police responded to another collision close by the first. A cyclist traveling west on Olmsted Way, which runs through Central Park, swerved into the path of a second cyclist. The second cyclist, a 72-year-old woman, struck the back wheel of the first cyclist’s bike and fell to the ground.

The woman was taken to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital Center and was in reported in stable condition.