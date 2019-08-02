Duffel bag theft at L.E.S. rec center

BY GABE HERMAN | There was a theft at the Hamilton Fish Recreation Center on Mon., July 22, according to police.

The incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. at the Parks Department facility on the Lower East Side, at 128 Pitt St., just south of E. Houston St. A 54-year-old man had his watch, cell phone and about $300 in cash taken from his duffel bag by another man.

The thief fled in an unknown direction. Police released a surveillance image of the suspect, who is wanted for grand larceny. He is described as having salt-and-pepper hair, and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved orange shirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.