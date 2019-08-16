Chelsea woman dies after being hit by pickup truck

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | A Chelsea woman died of her injuries on Tuesday after being hit by a turning pickup truck three days earlier.

Police said Melissa McClure, 67, of 117 W. 15th St., and another woman, age 59, were crossing W. 15th St. at Sixth Ave., in the west crosswalk, from north to south, on Sat., Aug. 10, around 9 p.m., when they were hit by the front of the vehicle, knocking them down.

Police said the blue 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling up Sixth Ave. and trying to make a left turn onto westbound 15th St.

Responding officers found both women with head trauma. E.M.S. responded and transported both victims to Bellevue Hospital. The younger woman was treated for a laceration to the back of the head and was in stable condition.

McClure was admitted in critical condition and succumbed to her injuries on Tues., Aug. 13.

The pickup truck’s driver remained at the scene and was not injured. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

A police spokesperson, when asked who had the light — the women or the driver — said she did not have that information immediately available, and reiterated that the investigation is ongoing.

McClure’s death is the latest in a shocking wave of fatalities of pedestrians and a cyclist in Chelsea.

Two days before McClure was hit, Iris Crespo, a 77-year-old Upper West Sider was fatally struck by a yellow cab when she was crossing in the crosswalk at W. 22nd St. at Eighth Ave.

On Aug. 5, Michael Collopy, 60, of 170 W. 23rd St., succumbed to his injuries after he was hit by a cyclist on July 31 while standing in the bike lane at Sixth Ave. and 23rd St. The cyclist did not remain at the scene.

On June 24, Robyn Hightman, a 20-year-old bicycle messenger, was killed near the same spot as Collopy when she was hit by a truck while riding in traffic at Sixth Ave. and W. 23rd St.