Chelsea muggers beat man, steal his $13K watch

BY GABE HERMAN | Police said they are looking for two men in connection with a robbery in Chelsea on Sunday evening, Aug. 25.

In the incident, around 10:50 p.m., a 21-year-old man was walking near the corner of W. 15th St. and Sixth Ave., when two unknown men approached, police said. They began to punch and kick the man about his head and body.

One of the attackers took the victim’s wristwatch, valued at around $13,000, before both fled on foot west along 15th St.

E.M.S. medics responded to the scene and took the victim to the Lenox Health Greenwich Village stand-alone emergency department. He had facial fractures, pain and swelling.

Police released surveillance images of the two wanted men, taken near the location just before the assault occurred.

Anyone with information should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All tips are strictly confidential.