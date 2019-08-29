Chelsea Market doubling its lower-level space

BY GABE HERMAN | Chelsea Market is going low — as in, expanding its lower level with nearly twice as much space and four new vendors.

Dubbed Chelsea Local, Chelsea Market’s lower level opened in 2017, focusing on specialty groceries and locally sourced foods. The space — part of the overall market at Ninth Ave. and W. 15th St. — will nearly double in size this fall from 13,000 to 25,000 square feet. New shops will start opening next month.

The new vendors include Black Seed Bagels, which will open an expanded shop, Black Seed Appetizing, featuring more menu items.

There will also be the upscale bakery Las Delicias Patisserie, opening its first brick and mortar; all of the shop’s items will be kosher and vegetarian, made with local ingredients, without preservatives.

The owners of Pearl River Market on Chelsea Market’s ground floor will open an Asian grocery store in Chelsea Local. Called Pearl River Mart Foods, it will sell frozen and dry goods, plus prepared foods like rice bowls and bao buns.

In addition, butcher Dickson’s Farmstand Meats, on Chelsea Market’s ground floor since 2010, will move into a larger space in Chelsea Local. Dickson’s sells artisanal meats from small farms in Upstate New York.

“The Chelsea Local continues the legacy of Chelsea Market as a neighborhood market with a global perspective,” said Michael Phillips, president of Jamestown, which operates the market. “We’re proud to be adding to our lineup of local vendors and to offer an increased benefit to our neighbors and community.”

Other vendors in the Chelsea Local include Manhattan Fruit Market, Buon Italia, Saxelby Cheesemongers and Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm. Chelsea Local’s expansion this fall will also include a new direct entrance on W. 15th St.