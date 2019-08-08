Cell phone snatched in Chelsea

BY GABE HERMAN | There was a recent broad-daylight cell phone theft on the street in Chelsea, according to police.

On Tues., July 30, around 4:50 p.m., a 36-year-old woman was walking uptown on Eighth Ave. at W. 26th St., when a man approached from behind and grabbed her cell phone.

The phone filcher then fled downtown along Eighth Ave., and headed to the uptown A/C/E subway line.

Police released a surveillance image of the man, who is wanted for grand larceny.

