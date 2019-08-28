Bird and all that jazz in Tompkins Square

BY BOB KRASNER | Sunday was a perfect day for everything in Tompkins Square Park. The grounds were packed to capacity for the 27th free Charlie Parker Jazz Festival, and the weather was almost as sublime as the music. Drummer Carl Allen, who led a tribute to Art Blakey as the closing act, had nothing but good things to say about the experience.

“The vibe of the audience was fantastic! ” he said. “It was great to hear George Coleman [who Allen has worked with] and see the audience dancing.

“It was truly a treat and an honor to be there ,” he added, “and I hope it won’t be the last.”