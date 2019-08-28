Bird and all that jazz in Tompkins Square
From left, Eric Reed on piano, Jeremy Pelt on trumpet, Peter Washington on bass, JD Allen on saxophone and Carl Allen, the quintet’s leader, on drums at Tompkins Square Park playing a tribute to the legendary drummer Art Blakey. (Photo by Bob Krasner)
BY BOB KRASNER | Sunday was a perfect day for everything in Tompkins Square Park. The grounds were packed to capacity for the 27th free Charlie Parker Jazz Festival, and the weather was almost as sublime as the music.
Drummer Carl Allen, who led a tribute to Art Blakey as the closing act, had nothing but good things to say about the experience.
“The vibe of the audience was fantastic! ” he said. “It was great to hear George Coleman [who Allen has worked with] and see the audience dancing.
“It was truly a treat and an honor to be there ,” he added, “and I hope it won’t be the last.”
Dancers were feeling the groove and looking smooth at the Charlie Park Jazz Festival in Tompkins Square Park. (Photo by Bob Krasner)
From left, Eric Reed on piano, JD Allen on saxophone, Peter Washington on bass, quintet leader Carl Allen on drums and Jeremy Pelt on trumpet jammed in Tompkins Square Park in a tribute to legendary jazz drummer Art Blakey. (Photo by Bob Krasner)