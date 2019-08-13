Beware of aggressive squirrels in Rockefeller Park

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Beware of aggressive squirrels in Rockefeller Park.

On Aug. 9, The Battery Park City Authority published a warning to their website stating that they have received reports of aggressive squirrels biting visitors at the the downtown Manhattan park’s playground area.

According to AB7, The New York City Health Department receives about 30 reports of squirrel bites and since started doing rabies surveillance in 1992, it has yet to find a squirrel with rabies.

“Squirrels exhibiting aggressive behavior have usually been fed by humans before – and are looking to eat again, or feel threatened,” the website states after warning park visitors to not feed the animals.

The BPCA is meeting with the Health Department this week to address the situation to that park visitors can better enjoy the space.