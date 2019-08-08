82-year-old man attacked and robbed in East Village

BY GABE HERMAN | An elderly man was robbed in the East Village on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Around 4:40 p.m. on Aug. 6, inside a residential building near E. 11th St. and Second Ave., a man approached the 82-year-old victim from behind and pushed him to the ground.

The attacker then took the victim’s wallet from his back pocket, and fled toward Second Ave. The wallet contained four credit cards, $50 in cash, a driver’s license and an insurance card.

The victim suffered a minor injury to his arm and was taken to Beth Israel Medical Center for treatment.

Police released surveillance images, taken near the incident, of the man wanted for the robbery. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and carrying a purple bag.

Anyone with information should contact the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All tips are strictly confidential.