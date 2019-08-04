$4-million jewelry heist in Midtown

BY GABE HERMAN | Three men are wanted for a Midtown jewelry store heist that happened on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Around noon on Aug. 25, three men entered Avianne & Co. Jewelers, at 28 W. 47th St., between Fifth and Sixth Aves., and asked about buying jewelry. Two of the men then pulled out firearms and forced four employees into a back room, where they were bound with zip ties and duct tape.

The men then took jewelry from safes and display cases before fleeing down 47th St. Police did not say how much jewelry was taken, but a friend of one of the tied-up employees reportedly said the haul was more than $4 million.

There were no serious injuries from the robbery. Police released video and surveillance images of the three wanted men.

The New York Post said the boutique is popular with “rappers and gangbangers.”

