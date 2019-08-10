10 things to do in Manhattan this weekend, Aug. 10-11

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH |

Saturday, Aug. 10

The Mountain Goats in East River Park

The North Carolina-based indie rock band will be performing on the Lower East Side at the amphitheater in East River Park. The band was formed in Claremont, California, in 1991 is made up of John Darnielle, Peter Hughes, Jon Wurster and Matt Douglas.

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the East River Park bandshell. For more information visit https://cityparksfoundation.org/events/mountain-goats/?date=20190810

Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10 and 11

Giglio Di Sant’ Antonio Annual Feast in East Harlem

Hundreds of Italian Catholics will take part in raising the nearly 8,000-pound statue of Saint Anthony of Padua. A street procession will begin at noon on Saturday, followed by a street fair with music and a sausage-and-peppers eating contest. Festivities will continue until 6 p.m. near Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, at 448 E. 116th St., between First and Pleasant Aves. For more information call 718-831-6665 or visit https://www.eastharlemgiglio.org

Saturday and Sunday, Aug.10 and 11

Play NYC

This gaming convention seeks to bring together all gamers to play more than 140 games from 100 exhibitors, whether you are into board games, virtual reality or console games. There will also be discussions with composers, heads of studios, writers and other industry members about the future of games and gaming.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Metropolitan Pavilion, at 125 W. 18th St., between Sixth and Seventh Aves.

Tickets $25. For more information visit https://www.play-nyc.com

Saturday, Aug. 10

Domino tournament

The Parks Department is organizing a free domino tournament at Clinton Community Garden on the Lower East Side. Bonuses include an award ceremony for tournament participants. Players of all ages, rating and strength are encouraged to attend from

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 171 Stanton St.

For more information call 212-603-5300 or visit https://greenthumb.nycgovparks.org

Saturday, Aug. 10

Broadway in Bryant Park

Enjoy the talents of some of Broadway’s biggest musical stars as they sing hits from Hamilton, Cabaret, Funny Girl, Wicked, Les Miserables, Man of La Mancha and Phantom of the Opera in Bryant Park. Some headliners include Laurel Harris (Wicked, Beautiful), Jenny Lee Stern (Forbidden Broadway, Rocky: The Musical), Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera), Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You) and Kristen Dausch (Funny Girl).

The performance will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information visit http://thetownhall.org/#featured-shows

Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10 and 11.

“Coriolanus” in Central Park

This weekend, Manhattanites can enjoy free performances of Shakespeare’s psychological tragedy “Coriolanus” at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. The modern-day version of the war hero’s tale is directed by Tony Award-winner Daniel Sullivan. Both performances will begin at 8 p.m. For more information visit https://www.publictheater.org/Tickets/Calendar/PlayDetailsCollection/SITP/Coriolanus/

Sunday, Aug. 11

Free canoeing lessons

Central Park’s Urban Park Rangers will lead canoe instruction for anyone age 8 and older. Participation in a mandatory safety review led by a trained Urban Park Ranger is required. This free basic canoeing program will be held at Harlem Meer in Central Park, at 110th St. and Lenox Ave., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The line to participate may be closed prior to 12:30 due to demand. For more information visit https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2019/08/11/basic-canoeing

Sunday, Aug. 11

Battery Dance Festival

This annual celebration, formerly known as Downtown Dance Festival, is New York City’s longest-running free public dance festival. Each year, it attracts an audience of over 12,000 people and features artists from across the globe. Free outdoor performances will take place at the Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park – Battery City Park from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting this Sunday. For more information about the dancers and for indoor event tickets visit https://batterydance.org/battery-dance-festival/

Sunday, Aug.11

Premier dance workshop

Along with performances, the 38th annual Battery Dance Festival will also feature free dance workshops for the public. The first workshop will be held this Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and will be hosted by French dance company, Laboration Dance Company. All workshops will take place at Battery Dance Studios on the fifth floor of 380 Broadway.

Please visit https://batterydance.org/battery-dance-festival/ to reserve a spot as space in the workshops is limited.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Great Jazz on the Great Hill

Jazz vocalist Alyson Williams, trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, the Harlem Renaissance Orchestra and the all-women jazz group Sage will perform in Central Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Great Hill near 106th St. and Central Park West. The event’s organizer The Central Park Conservancy encourages attendees to bring a blanket, picnic food and dancing shoes.

For more information visit http://www.centralparknyc.org/events/parent-events/great-jazz-on-the-great-hill-2019.html