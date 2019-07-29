Mugger grabs woman by neck in Grove St. robbery

BY GABE HERMAN | There was a late-night attack and robbery on Grove St., in the West Village, on Mon., July 22, according to police.

At 11:55 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was entering 26 Grove St., between Bedford and Bleecker Sts., when an unknown man grabbed her by the neck and forced her to the ground.

The mugger took the woman’s backpack, containing her cell phone, $40 and credit cards.

The robber then fled in an unknown direction. The woman suffered minor injuries to her lower back in the incident.

Police released a surveillance image of a man wanted for the robbery. Anyone with information should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All tips are strictly confidential.