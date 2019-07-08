Whiskey Town wallet removal

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | A 24-year-old woman was inside Whiskey Town, at 29 E. Third St., on Sat., May 11, around 1:30 a.m., when she discovered her wallet was removed, according to police. Subsequent investigation found that an unidentified man was captured on surveillance video using the victim’s credit card at the Macy’s Herald Square store, on Sun., May 12. The man made about $128 worth of charges.

