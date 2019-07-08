Wallet thieves went right to Rite Aid

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Police said that on Sun., May 19, around 3:45 p.m., a 39-year-old man reported that he lost his wallet in the East Village. The wallet contained his driver’s license, MetroCard and several credit cards.

A subsequent investigation determined that two unidentified young people, a male and female, were caught on surveillance video making about $1,000 worth of unauthorized charges on the victim’s credit cards at the Rite store at 408 Grand St., at Clinton St., on the Lower East Side.

