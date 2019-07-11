Union Square subway mugging

BY GABE HERMAN | There was a recent attack and mugging on a subway at Union Square, according to police.

On Mon., June 24, around 3:25 a.m., a 44-year-old man boarded a Downtown 6 train. Another man then punched and kicked him several times, before taking his wallet — which contained a credit card — before fleeing.

The victim suffered swelling to his left eye, but turned down medical attention at the scene. The attacker reportedly fled the station in an unknown direction.

Police released a surveillance image of the wanted man, who is described as 18 to 25 years old, wearing a yellow do-rag and dark clothing.

Anyone with information should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All tips are strictly confidential.