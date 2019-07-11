Thugs serve senior a beating at U.W.S. eatery

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | It was rice, beans and a beating at an Upper West Side eatery.

Police are asking the public for help finding a pair of men wanted for roughing up an older man.

On June 1, around 9 p.m., two men began to argue with a 74-year-old man at La Nueva Victoria, a “Chino Latino” restaurant at 2536 Broadway, at W. 95th St., police said.

During the argument, one of the men reportedly punched the senior in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. The second man then smashed the prostrate elder with a chair. Afterward, both attackers fled the restaurant, heading eastbound on W. 95th St.

One assailant is believed to be 18 years old and the other, 40, according to cops.

Police describe the teen as around 5-feet-10-inches tall, slim and last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and multicolored sneakers.

The 40-year-old man is described by police as bearded and bald, with tattoos on his left forearm and right bicep. He was last seen wearing green camouflage pants, a black T-shirt and black-and -white sneakers.

The victim was bruised and complained of pain to responding police officers, but refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.