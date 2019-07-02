Three new retail shops coming to 23rd St.

BY GABE HERMAN | As Downtown continues to deal with retail struggles, Chelsea is getting three new stores along 23rd St.

The three shops, at 170 W. 23rd St., at Seventh Ave., will be in Chelsea Seventh, a condo building that wraps around that corner, according to real estate company Jack Resnick & Sons.

One of the new places will be Mind Body Project, which will have a wellness store in 3,780 square feet of space on Seventh Ave., opening in the late fall. It will be next to Janovic Paint & Decorating, a local fixture there since 1985.

Pet Central, a pet supply store with nine outlets in the city, will be taking 1,600 square feet on the building’s W. 23rd St. side, and will be opening this summer.

The third store, East One Coffee Roasters, will occupy 1,700 square feet at the address’s corner, opening in the late summer or early fall. This will be the Brooklyn-based company’s third location in the city.

The Chelsea Seventh is a six-story apartment building with about 120 units, developed by Jack Resnick & Sons in the early 1970s. The company converted the apartments to condominium units in the 1990s, and stills owns, leases and manages the ground-floor retail.

“Despite this challenging retail market, we are proud to be able to fully activate and further enliven this important section of Chelsea, while providing an array of services that cater directly to the needs of its residents, workers and visitors,” said Jonathan Resnick, president of Jack Resnick & Sons.

With these three new retail leases, the building will now have full retail occupancy. Other stores in the building include the recently opened Westside Market, HHK Sushi & Tea, Man Made Barber, Domino’s and Subway.