The Republic of 14th St.; Bank opens first NYC branch

Republic Bank and its founder, Vernon Hill — and his valued associate Duffy — held a VIP reception at 90 Fifth Ave. on July 10, two days before the grand opening of the bank’s new branch at 14th St. and Fifth Ave. This is Republic’s 28th location in the U.S., and its first in New York City. Hill, the current chairman of Republic Bank, was the founder of Commerce Bank, which was sold to TD Bank. The new Republic 14th St. location reoccupies the former space of a Commerce Bank branch that opened in 2003.