Subway groper ‘poster boy’ is busted, again

BY GABE HERMAN | A serial subway creep has been busted and indicted in yet another alleged incident — and the city’s top cop has had enough.

According to the New York Post, it’s the man’s 70th arrest, and Police Commissioner James O’Neill is now calling for the revolting recidivist to be banned from the subway system.

Police said that on Wed., June 26, around 8:50 a.m., a 37-year-old woman — an off-duty traffic officer — was on a Manhattan-bound L train, heading from Bedford Ave. to First Ave., when Giovanni Verdelli, 67, placed his hand under her dress and rubbed her genital area.

Verdelli, who is homeless and goes by “Gian,” stands 6 feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has long salt-and-pepper hair.

The woman and the abuser both left the train at First Ave. and E. 14th St., where the victim took a photo of the man on the platform.

The offender then fled the location. The off-duty cop was reportedly not injured during the incident.

On Fri., June 28, police arrested Verdelli. He was charged with persistent sexual abuse, forcible touching and sexual abuse.

This Tuesday, a grand jury indicted him in the latest incident.

According to the Post, it was only six months ago that Verdelli was sprung from prison for a similar crime, after serving nine months. In that case, in August 2017, he reportedly rubbed his erect penis up against a woman’s buttocks on the B train at the Broadway/Lafayette St. station. The tabloid said he is a Level 2 sex offender and that most of his dozens of past arrests were for sexual abuse.