Straphanger masturbator is lewd and on the loose

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for exposing himself on train.

According to police, on July 24, around 1:45 a.m., a 33-year-old man on the 6 train witnessed a fellow passenger masturbating. The witness detrained from the car at E. 86th St. and then notified police about the incident. The subway creep remained on the subway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All tips are strictly confidential.