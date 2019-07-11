Store about nothing: ‘Seinfeld Experience’ coming to Gramercy

BY GABE HERMAN | Serenity now!

Are you ready for this? A Seinfeld pop-up store will be opening in Gramercy this fall.

“The Seinfeld Experience” will be a ticketed attraction that offers an immersive and behind-the-scenes look at the classic ’90s sitcom, according to the company Superfly, which is behind the concept. Superfly also produces live entertainment, including large-scale music festivals like Bonnaroo.

Even though much of “Seinfeld” was set on the Upper West Side, the space will be in the Gramercy neighborhood. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

The attraction will include interactive exhibits with costumes, memorabilia, set recreations and props from the show. There will also be never-before-seen content, though Superfly did not elaborate on what that meant. And there will be a retail store with limited-edition merchandise.

“We’re thrilled to bring ‘The Seinfeld Experience’ to life in an innovative way, combining nostalgia with immersive entertainment, and getting fans closer than ever before to the show and its beloved characters,” said Jonathan Mayers, co-founder of Superfly. “A show as iconic as ‘Seinfeld’ should be celebrated with an experience that truly matches its legacy and enduring influence.”

The new store comes on the 30th anniversary of the sitcom’s premiere on NBC, when the pilot aired on July 5, 1989. The second episode didn’t air until the following year, in May 1990. Despite that slow start, the show, created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, of course went on to be one of the biggest and most influential in television history.

“The Seinfeld Experience” will be open seven days a week. Tickets will go on sale in the coming months, according to Superfly, and will be available to buy through February 2020. A Web site has been set up, which can be found at theseinfeldexperience.com. Superfly has not yet disclosed the location for the Experience.

In 2017, Jerry Seinfeld headlined a new comedy festival from Superfly, called Clusterfest. The festival’s first year included a recreation of the set of the apartment on “Seinfeld,” along with facades of Monk’s Cafe and a soup stand inspired by the sitcom.

Jerry himself weighed in on the upcoming site this fall.

“Because I am Seinfeld, for a long time I was the only person to actually have the Seinfeld experience,” said Seinfeld when the announcement was made. “Now, these crazy Superfly people are going to make it so lots of people can interact with our silly ’90s TV show. All I can say is, in the general context of the world we live in, this now seems completely normal.”