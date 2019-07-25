Union Square subway station sexual assault

BY GABE HERMAN | Police said they are looking for a man in connection with a forcible touching incident in the subway in late June.

On Thurs., June 27, at 3:25 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was riding a Downtown R train through the Union Square station, when she saw a man playing with his exposed privates, according to police.

The woman then left the train at Union Square. The man followed her up the platform staircase, lifted up her skirt and placed his private parts on her back. The man then fled through the turnstiles and to the street, heading in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All tips are strictly confidential.