Proud display of dancing, democracy, diversity

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | At Sunday’s Pride March, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson once again earned his title as “The Hardest Working Man at the March,” as he danced and sweated up a storm along the route.

Keeping up his own tradition, state Senator Brad Hoylman and his husband, David Sigal, again handed out copies of the U.S. Constitution — a very useful document in these turbulent times.

This year’s Pride was larger than ever due to the “perfect storm” of it being the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and New York’s being tapped as the city for WorldPride, drawing L.G.B.T.Q. celebrants from around the world to the Big Apple.

This year’s March kicked off near Madison Square Park, then went down Fifth Ave. to the Village, turned west and passed the Stonewall Inn, then turned up Seventh Ave., passing the New York City AIDS Memorial Park at St. Vincent’s Triangle, to finish at W. 23rd St. in Chelsea.