Pols stand with New Yorkers under threat of ICE raids

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Local politicians and immigration advocates last Friday called on New Yorkers to prepare themselves for ICE raids.

“This administration has really set its sights on immigrant communities and I want to make sure that New Yorkers stay vigilant,” said Congressmember Yvette Clarke during a press conference at Foley Square on July 19. A handful of other politicians, including Congressmembers Nydia Velazquez and Adriano Espaillat, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Attorney General Leticia James were present.

The press conference was held in response to reported sweeps the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was set to make last weekend. On Wed., July 17, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that ICE agents had been spotted in the city at least eight times since Sat., July 13, AM New York reported. On Sun., July 14, the Trump administration launched raids across the country targeting members of undocumented families, according to The New York Times.

“We are sending a strong message to immigrants across New York,” said Congressmember Nydia Velazquez, whose district includes parts of the East Village, Lower East Side, Two Bridges neighborhood, Brooklyn and Queens. “You are our neighbor and here in New York City, we take care of our neighbors.”

New York State Attorney General Letitia James said she is working with other attorney generals across the country to help strengthen an underground network of advocates, immigrant organizations, local politicians and attorneys to help individuals who feel threatened by ICE to know their rights.

“I can assure you that my office has been carefully monitoring the situation,” she said, “and I assure you, we are assessing our legal actions as we go forward. As we continue to receive reports, we are considering again taking legal action.”

James would not specify other attorney generals her office has been in contact with.

The Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs and the American Civil Liberties Union Web sites both provide fact sheets and tips on what how individuals threatened by ICE can protect themselves. First of all, if ICE agents comes to a person’s home, they must have a warrant signed by a federal judge to enter.

Ask if they are immigration agents and ask what they are there for.

Ask for the officer or agent to show you a badge or identification through the peephole.

Ask if they have a warrant signed by a judge. If they say they do, ask them to slide it under the door or hold it up to a window so you can inspect it

Don’t lie or produce any false documents. Don’t sign anything without speaking with a lawyer first.

Do not open your door unless ICE shows you a judicial search or arrest warrant naming a person in your residence and/or areas to be searched at your address. If they don’t produce a warrant, keep the door closed. Say: “I do not consent to your entry.”

If agents force their way in, do not resist. If you wish to exercise your rights, state: “I do not consent to your entry or to your search of these premises. I am exercising my right to remain silent. I wish to speak with a lawyer as soon as possible.”

If you are on probation with a search condition, law enforcement is allowed to enter your home.

Your rights if the police or ICE agents are at your home:

You have the right to remain silent, even if officer has a warrant.

You do not have to let police or immigration agents into your home unless they have certain kinds of warrants.

If police have an arrest warrant, they are legally allowed to enter the home of the person on the warrant if they believe that person is inside. But a warrant of removal/deportation (Form I-205) does not allow officers to enter a home without consent.

Another tip mentioned at the press conference, in case an individual is stopped by police or ICE, was to memorize the phone numbers of a lawyer and family member.

“This is not new, they raid every day,”said Congressmember Espaillat about ICE. Espaillat went on to say that what the Trump administration is trying to do is to place a “deportation machine” in motion. “That is what we are fighting,” he said.