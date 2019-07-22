Police seek 5-train creep in Lower Manhattan incident

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for public lewdness aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan’s First Precinct.

Police said that on Sat., July 13, at 8:50 a.m., a 25-year-old woman boarded a southbound 5 train at the Fulton St. station, and an unidentified man followed her onto the train and began masturbating. Upon arrival at the Bowling Green station, the victim exited the train and the man fled the train and out of the subway system, heading south on Broadway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.