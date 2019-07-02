Police Blotter (Villager, Chelsea Now), Week of July 4, 2019

13th Precinct

Stuy Town rape try

A 20-year-old woman was almost raped on the Stuyvesant Town grounds early on the morning of Sat., June 29, according to police.

Police said the victim was walking in the vicinity of the Stuyvesant Oval at 5:10 a.m., when she was approached from behind by a man, who grabbed her by her neck. The victim resisted, but the attacker choked her unconscious and she fell to the ground. The attacker then tried to sexually assault her, after first taking off her underwear, according to the New York Post.

A male Samaritan came to the victim’s aid and called 911, at which the assailant ran off. He was last seen running west on 17th St. toward Second Ave. The victim, who suffered scrapes on her forehead, neck and elbows, was transported by E.M.S. to an area hospital for evaluation.

The suspect was wearing a blue shirt and black jeans. Surveillance video shows him walking northbound on First Ave. and then turning right onto E. 16th St. shortly before the incident.

Fifth Precinct

Crushed in Chinatown

A man was crushed to death by a giant safe in Chinatown on Sunday, police said.

Around 4:37 p.m. on June 30, police responded to a 911 call of a man in need of rescue inside 76 Mott St. Responding officers found an adult male unconscious and unresponsive on the third-floor landing. E.M.S. responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The New York Post reported that the victim and two other men were attempting to move the 600-to-800-pound safe down a flight of stairs when they lost control of it, according to police. The safe fell down the stairs and pinned the victim against the stairwell wall.

“Man was moving it from fourth floor and it come down on him,” the Post reported a witness saying.

One of the other men was also reportedly injured and taken to Bellevue Medical Center in serious condition.

Sixth Precinct

Wanted wallet

Police said that on June 27, a man entered a deli at 476 Sixth Ave., between W. 11th and 12th Sts., and approached the counter, where he snatched a wallet from an 84-year-old male victim’s hand and fled. The wallet contained $182, several credit cards and blank checks.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with arm tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.

Spirited burglary

On Fri., June 14, at 3:28 a.m., a man threw a rock through the front window of Warehouse Wines and Spirits Liquor Store, at 735 Broadway, between Astor Place and Waverly Place, but didn’t take any booze. Instead he removed $82 worth of coffee display products before fleeing.

Police described the suspect as an adult, around 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with a slim build, dark complexion and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans, with black sneakers and a blue satchel bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Ninth Precinct

Bottle slash

A dispute between two groups of men in the East Village on Sat., June 8, ended with one man getting slashed on his face with a broken bottle. Police that at 3 a.m., the victim, 20, was walking with two other male acquaintances across from 25 E. Fourth St., near the Merchant’s House Museum, when they engaged in a dispute with another group of males unknown to them. The argument escalated from verbal into a physical altercation, and one guy from the second group who was holding a glass bottle, broke it on the sidewalk and slashed the victim on the right side of his face. The victim was transported by E.M.S. to Cornell Hospital in stable condition. Both groups of males fled the location.

E. 6th burglary

Police said that on Wed., June 19, at 10:30 a.m., inside a residential building in the vicinity of E. Sixth St. and First Ave., an unidentified man entered a third-floor apartment through an unlocked front door and removed a Dell laptop and a Michael Kors watch before fleeing through the front door.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, with a medium build, around 50 to 60 years old, with a light complexion and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray T shirt, a gray hooded zippered sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

1oth Precinct

Ticked off over ticket

A woman was arrested for preventing a traffic enforcement agent from writing a summons at 12th Ave. and W. 33rd St., according to police. On Fri., June 28, around 5:20 p.m., a 54-year-old woman stood in front of the agent, and took a summons off of a vehicle and threw it onto the street. As she did this, she continued to stand in his way and prevent him from writing summonses. Bonnie Ingram was arrested for obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor.

Domestic incident

There was a domestic assault incident at Eighth Ave. and W. 28th St., on the evening of Fri., June 28, police said. Around 9:50 p.m., a witness flagged down police officers to respond to the incident. The cops ran over to separate a woman from her boyfriend, and observed the woman with a bleeding cut on her lower lip. The woman, 27, said the man was her boyfriend, and that they were having an argument while out to dinner. The man had then pushed her in the face, she said, leading to the lower lip injury. The woman refused medical attention at the scene. Sage Alberda, 24, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

14th St. fracas

There was an assault in front of 205 W. 14th St., at Seventh Ave., last week, according to a police report. On Sat., June 29, around 4:50 a.m., a 30-year-old man got into an argument with a stranger. The stranger punched him in the face with a closed fist, causing “substantial pain, bleeding and redness,” according to the report. Mark Nurse, 34, was arrested at the scene for misdemeanor assault.

The bicycle thieves

A man and a woman stole bicycles in two separate incidents, one of them in Chelsea at Sid’s Bikes NYC, according to police. The first theft was on Thurs., April 25, around 4:25 p.m., inside the Chelsea bike shop at 151 W. 19th St., between Sixth and Seventh Aves. The man and woman checked out several bicycles inside the store, then the woman walked a pricey Cannondale bike to the entrance. She then handed it off to the man, and they both left the store with the bike, which was worth $4,200.

The second incident was in Brooklyn three days later on Sun., April 28, around 3:05 p.m., police said. A man left his specialized Tarmac bike unlocked in front of Roy’s Sheepshead Cycle, at 2679 Coney Island Ave., and the same two suspects reportedly took the $10,000 bike and left in an unknown direction. Police released surveillance images of the suspects from the second theft.

Lincoln Anderson

and Gabe Herman