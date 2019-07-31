Police Blotter (Villager, Chelsea Now, Villager Express), Week of Aug. 1, 2019

Sixth Precinct

Woman mugged

There was a late-night attack and robbery on Grove St., in the West Village, on Mon., July 22, according to police.

At 11:55 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was entering 26 Grove St., between Bedford and Bleecker Sts., when an unknown man grabbed her by the neck and forced her to the ground.

The mugger took the woman’s backpack, containing her cell phone, $40 and credit cards.

The robber then fled in an unknown direction. The woman suffered minor injuries to her lower back in the incident.

Police released a surveillance image of a man wanted for the robbery. Anyone with information should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All tips are strictly confidential.

Ninth Precinct

Followed her in

Police said that on Fri., July 26, around 1:45 a.m., a stranger followed a 21-year-old woman inside her building, in the vicinity of Avenue A and E. 12th St., and continued to follow her to her apartment. He then forcefully pushed his way inside her apartment and threw her to the ground. The New York Post reported that the woman was returning from the store.

But the man fled the location after hearing the victim’s roommate in the apartment. He was last seen fleeing on foot in the vicinity of 11th St. and First Ave. There were no reported injuries or property taken during the incident.

The suspect is described as an adult male black, with a slim build, brown eyes, a beard and a short black afro. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweat jacket, black pants, a white T-shirt, black sneakers and carrying a black backpack.

13th Precinct

Sidewalk assault

There was an early-morning assault and robbery last week on E. 23rd St., according to police.

On Tues., July 23, at 6:10 a.m., a 34-year-old man was walking west along the street, when a man demanded money and threw him to the ground. The stranger then punched the victim several times in the face and took his cell phone, along with $200 and credit cards.

The attacker fled east along 23rd St. The victim suffered cuts to the left side of his face.

Subway sleezo

Police said they are looking for a man in connection with a forcible touching incident in the subway in late June.

On Thurs., June 27, at 3:25 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was riding a Downtown R train through the Union Square train station, when she saw a man playing with his exposed privates, according to police.

The woman then left the train at Union Square. The man followed her up the platform staircase, lifted up her skirt and placed his private parts on her back. The man then fled through the turnstiles and to the street, heading in an unknown direction.

10th Precinct

Deli knife

There was an assault inside the Deli Market, at 200 W. 40th St., between Seventh and Eighth Aves., on Wed., July 3, police said. Around 8:40 p.m., a 27-year-old man was buying items, when another man stabbed him in the abdomen.

The attacker then fled in an unknown direction. There was no reason given for the attack.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. Police released surveillance images of the suspect.

Tunnel vision

A man stole a pair of $480 sunglasses from Nieman Marcus, at 20 Hudson Yards, last month, according to a police report. On Thurs., July 25, at 4:45 p.m., surveillance showed a man taking a pair of Louis Vuitton sunglasses and then leaving the store. The next day, Nelson Oscasio, 63, was arrested for petit larceny.

The same man was arrested after stealing another pair of sunglasses from a different store in the Hudson Yards area, on the same day he was arrested for the Nieman Marcus theft, according to a police report. An employee said that on Sat., July 26, around 5:40 p.m., inside Fendi, at 500 W. 33rd St., at Tenth Ave., a man walked into the place, grabbed a pair of sunglasses and stuffed them inside his shirt. The shoplifter then left the store with the Fendi sunglasses, valued at $515.

Surveillance-video footage was available. Nelson Oscasio was arrested on July 26 for petit larceny, again.

Midtown North

Hell’s Kitchen

in-home robbery

A man was robbed in his apartment building at 49th St. and Ninth Ave., according to a police report.

On Thurs., July 11, around 7:05 a.m., a 30-year-old man was inside his apartment, when he was approached by an unidentified man who asked for money. After the victim refused, the man punched him in the face and took his cell phone, before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered cuts to his nose and hand, and treated by EMS at the scene.

Police did not say how the mugger got inside the victim’s apartment.

Midtown South

Kimchi creepy

There was a forcible touching incident last month inside the Food Gallery 32, a food court at 11 W. 32nd St., between Fifth Ave. and Broadway, in the Koreatown area, according to police.

On Sun., June 23, around 10 p.m., a man touched a 23-year-old woman’s buttocks. When the woman confronted him, the man smiled at her and walked out of the location. He then fled on foot westbound on 32nd St.

The man was last seen inside of the 34th St./Herald Square subway station.

19th Precinct

Straphanger masturbator

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for exposing himself on the train.

According to police, on July 24, around 1:45 a.m., a 33-year-old man on the 6 train witnessed a fellow passenger masturbating. The witness detrained from the car at E. 86th St. and then notified police about the incident. The subway creep remained on the subway.

Gabe Herman

and Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech