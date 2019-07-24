Police Blotter (Villager, Chelsea Now, Downtown Express), Week of July 25, 2019

First Precinct

Police seek 5-train creep

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for public lewdness aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan’s First Precinct.

Police said that on Sat., July 13, at 8:50 a.m., a 25-year-old woman boarded a southbound 5 train at the Fulton St. station, and an unidentified man followed her onto the train and began masturbating. Upon arrival at the Bowling Green station, the victim exited the train and the man fled the train and out of the subway system, heading south on Broadway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.

Ninth Precinct

He targeted Target

Police said that on Sat., July 13, at around 11:30 p.m., at the Target store at 500 E. 14th St., a man removed a kitchen knife, a computer keyboard and mouse and attempted to leave the place without paying. The store loss-prevention agent tried to stop him, at which point the individual brandished the knife and menaced the agent and customers. The guy then fled the location with the stolen goods, heading in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported.

The suspect is described as black, in his mid-40s to early 50s and bald. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, white shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline.

Midtown South

Arrest ‘hypo stabber’

Police said that on Sat., July 20, they made an arrest in the case of a homeless man who allegedly stabbed a woman with a needle inside a Koreatown A.T.M., in the Midtown South police precinct.

According to police, on Fri., July 12, around 6:30 p.m., a slim man wearing a Fordham ball cap approached a 58-year-old woman inside a Citibank location at 22 W. 32nd St. He then proceeded to display a hypodermic needle, and stabbed her one time in the neck.

The victim took herself to an urgent-care facility after the incident.

Boyd Taylor, 35, who police said is homeless, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

No motive was given for the assault.

10th Precinct

$10K bling bandit

A man used a Chelsea resident’s personal information to fraudulently purchase thousands of dollars worth of jewelry earlier this year, police said.

The victim, 49, reported that on Jan. 9, around 10:30 a.m., in a residential building near W. 15th St. and Seventh Ave., he discovered that his personal information had been compromised. Not only that — but his information had been used to open a charge account with Kay Jewelers.

After an investigation, it was found that a man entered the Kay Jewelers at 5376 Kings Plaza in Brooklyn, in King’s Plaza Shopping Center, and made about $10,000 worth of purchases on the fraudulent account.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect, who is wanted for grand larceny. He is described as having an afro hairstyle and was last seen wearing a dark green military-patterned coat with black jeans.

Anyone with information should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline.

C-train creep

There was a public lewdness incident on the subway on Thurs., June 27, according to a police report. Around 8:30 a.m., on an Uptown C train heading to the W. 14th St. station, a 53-year-old woman saw a man expose his penis. The perv left the train at the station. Police released a photo of him, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline.

9th Ave. robbery

Police said they are looking for three men after a robbery in front of 150 Ninth Ave., at W. 19th St., early on Sun., June 23. Around 2:15 a.m., the group reportedly approached a 25-year-old male victim from behind, forced him to the pavement and assaulted him. During the attack, they took the victim’s cell phone and wallet.

The three assailants then fled on foot in an unknown direction. Among the items in the victim’s wallet were two credit cards. That same day, the group of robbers reportedly used one of the cards around 4:50 a.m. to buy items in a deli at 215 Eighth Ave., at W. 21st St. Police released surveillance images of the three wanted men, who are all described as being 18 to 20 years old. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline.

Un-fare assault

A taxi driver was assaulted after a late-night ride on Thurs., July 18, according to police. The driver, 59, told cops that, around 11:45 p.m., he dropped off a woman at 610 W. 42nd St., at 11th Ave. The woman refused to pay the cab fare of $9.80. As she was leaving the cab, she punched the driver once on the left side of his face, causing him pain. The hack refused medical attention at the scene.

Nikzoehla Patel, 39, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Subway-sleep theft

A man was robbed last Sunday after falling asleep on the subway, at 11th Ave. and 34th St., police said. On July 21, around 5 a.m., a 34-year-old man said that after he woke up, his wallet was on the floor and several of his possessions were missing, including $500 in cash, his cell phone, his black Nike shoes and even his contact lenses. The total value of the stolen items was $750. The man said he didn’t feel that he had been bumped or jostled awake.

The case is open and there is no description of a suspect for the petit larceny incident.

17th Precinct

Hotel purse snatcher

There was a theft at the Double Tree Hotel, at 569 Lexington Ave., at E. 51st St., on Thurs., June 13, police said.

Around 2:35 p.m., a man took a woman’s purse that she had left unattended on a baggage cart. The man then walked out of the hotel and fled into the Lexington Ave./53rd St. E/M subway station. Items in the purse included $1,500 cash, three pair of sunglasses and four credit cards.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who is wanted for grand larceny. He was last seen wearing a dark blue Yankees baseball cap, a gray hooded sweater, a white shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers, and was carrying an orange-and-white bag, plus two cases of Heineken beer.

Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson