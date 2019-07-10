Police Blotter (Villager, Chelsea Now, Downtown Express), Week of July 11, 2019

First Precinct

Attempted rape

A man approached a 73-year-old woman in front of 11 Greenwich St., near Bowling Green, on Sun., July 7, around 12:45 a.m., and demanded sex from her, police said. The senior refused and the man then proceeded to punch her repeatedly in the face, seriously injuring her and knocking out some of her teeth. The goon then took her bag containing $20 before fleeing. The victim was removed in serious but stable condition to an area hospital to be treated for a broken eye socket, plus multiple cuts and bruising.

The suspect is described as black, between age 25 and 35, 6 feet tall, with a slim build, and last seen wearing a red track suit and gray-and-white Nike sneakers.

Time flies

According to police, on Sat., June 1, around 5 a.m., a 29-year-old man was inside his apartment on South End Ave. with an unidentified woman he had met at 1 Oak nightclub, at 453 W. 17th St. He awoke around 10 a.m. and discovered his watch was missing from his person.

The woman wanted for questioning is described as Hispanic in her 30s and around 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Fifth Precinct

Trouble trio

On Wed., July 3, around 1:30 p.m., inside 70 Walker St., just east of Broadway, in Tribeca, a man in his 20s approached a 63-year-old man from behind and tried to remove his wallet from his back pocket, police said. When the victim resisted, the thug slammed him against a wall. Two sidekicks with the mugger stood nearby and acted as lookouts. The trio fled the scene when a passerby approached the location. The victim suffered a laceration to his right hand and right elbow, and was treated at the scene by E.M.S.

All three suspects are described as black males, around 25 to 30 years old, between 140 and 160 pounds, and around 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Sixth Precinct

Sensory experience

Police said that on Tues., July 2, around 10:50 p.m., a man entered Burlington Coat Factory, at 40 E. 14th St., and tried to remove merchandise worth $400. As the shoplifter attempted to exit the store, a security guard approached him. The thief threw a security sensor at the guard, cutting him on his left arm, before fleeing empty-handed. The guard refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect, who was in his 30s, wore a gray-and-white Yankees baseball cap and carried a medium-sized shoulder bag.

Ninth Precinct

Rite-Aid $1K buy

Police said that on Sun., May 19, around 3:45 p.m., a 39-year-old man reported that he lost his wallet in the East Village. The wallet contained his driver’s license, MetroCard and several credit cards.

A subsequent investigation determined that two unidentified young people, a male and female, were caught on surveillance video making about $1,000 worth of unauthorized charges on the victim’s credit cards at the Rite Aid store at 408 Grand St., at Clinton St., on the Lower East Side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.

Whiskey wallet removal

A 24-year-old woman was inside Whiskey Town bar, at 29 E. Third St., on Sat., May 11, around 1:30 a.m., when she discovered her wallet was removed, according to police. Subsequent investigation found that an unidentified man was captured on surveillance video using the victim’s credit card at the Macy’s Herald Square store, on Sun., May 12. The man made about $128 worth of charges.

Laptop larceny

On Sun., June 30, around 2 p.m., a man removed a 23-year-old man’s black backpack from the rear of a tent belonging to H&M clothing company near 1 Union Square during the World Pride Festival. The backpack contained a laptop and multiple credit cards. The individual is described as white, in his mid-50s and wearing glasses.

1oth Precinct

Another subway groping

Police are looking for a man in connection with a groping incident on the subway at the 42nd St. and Fifth Ave. subway station, police said.

On Mon., May 27, at 3:15 a.m., the suspect followed a 52-year-old woman off the 7 train, and forcibly touched her genital area under her clothing. The man then fled on foot in an unknown direction. Police released a surveillance image of the man, who was last seen wearing a gray hooded zipper sweatshirt and black pants.

Dispute got physical

There was a reported assault in front of the Muscle Maker Grill, at 70 Seventh Ave., between W. 14th and W. 15th Sts., according to police. A 25-year-old woman said that on Sun., June 30, around 5 p.m., she got into an argument with a woman she knows. Things escalated when the other woman began fighting her, including punching and scratching, leaving the victim with multiple cuts and bruising to her legs, breast, right eye and right elbow. The victim refused medical treatment after the fracas. Police identified the suspect as Beatrice Delos Santos, 26, who stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and sports short blonde hair.

Sad tune

A car radio was stolen in Chelsea, across from 365 W. 25th St., at Ninth Ave., last Friday, police said. On July 5, around 6 p.m., a 57-year-old man, who was home, was notified by cops that his car had been broken into. When he arrived at the scene, the man saw that his driver’s-side front window was broken and the car radio had been stolen. There were no surveillance cameras in the area, and there is no suspect description. The stolen item was a Panasonic radio and DVD player valued at $350.

Surprise attack

There was an assault in front of 558 11th Ave., between W. 42nd and 43rd Sts., on July 5, according to a police report. Last Friday, around noon, a 33-year-old man was reportedly cleaning, when he said a woman punched him on the right side of the head, causing swelling and bruising. The man’s ear buds were also broken during the incident. There was no reason given for the attack by the woman, who was a stranger to the victim. Olivia Morphis, 19, was arrested the same day for misdemeanor assault.

Lincoln Anderson

and Gabe Herman