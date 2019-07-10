Police Blotter (Manhattan Express), Week of July 11, 2019

19th Precinct

Parking rage

A man attacked a driver for allegedly taking his parking spot, police said.

On June 27, at 2:37 p.m., an Upper East Side man parked his van on E. 95th St. Right afterward, a man he did not know approached the van and claimed that he had been about to park in the spot.

According to police, the second man, claiming he had “just stepped away for a second” from the parking spot, got irate, grabbed the driver by the shirt and punched him in the right eye.

The assailant then got into a white work van and drove off in an unknown direction.

Fruity robbery

A man working at a fruit stand at the southwest corner of Second Ave. and E. 93rd St. was robbed on June 27, according to police.

On that day, at 8:05 p.m., the man was working when someone came up from behind him, snatched $300 from his back pocket and then shoved him to the ground.

Police said the thief, who appeared to be in his late teens, then ran eastbound toward Third Ave.

The victim was able to get up and followed the young robber for a short distance but was unable to catch him. The man only suffered a small bruise to the elbow from the incident.

Ice cream thief

A teenager was arrested for stealing an ice cream from the Rite Aid at 1849 Second Ave., at E. 96th St., police said.

On June 29, at 6 p.m. a 36-year-old employee spotted a 15-year-old boy taking an ice cream from one of the store’s refrigerators and placing it in his pants. The youth then tried to walk out of the store without paying.

According to police, the worker stopped the boy and took the ice cream from him at the exit. The boy responded by punching the employee in the face and chest. Police arrived shortly afterward and arrested the minor.

The ice cream was worth $6.

Candy caper

On June 24, a woman reportedly took off with some candy from the D’Agostino supermarket at 1074 Lexington Ave., at E. 76th St.

According to police, at about 4:53 p.m., an employee witnessed a female take items from the store’s shelves and place them in her backpack. The employee tried to stop the woman, who returned some of the items in her bag to their respective shelves.

Yet, the shoplifter still attempted to leave the store with the remaining items in her bag. When the D’Ag employee tried to stop her from leaving, the woman his hand and cut his skin with her fingernails before fleeing.

She made off with six Hershey’s chocolate bar packs of six and eight Kit Kat packs of six.

Noted: Bank robbery

A man robbed a Chase bank at 126 E. 86th. St. by passing a note to the teller, said police.

On June 24, at about 9:10 a.m., a man slipped a note to a teller asking for money. After the teller reportedly gave the man $1,000, he ran out of the bank in an unknown direction.

20th precinct

Crime of the Century

The Century 21 at 1972 Broadway, at W. 66th St., was robbed of $1,946 worth of merchandise one night last month, police said.

According to police, on June 20, at about 10 p.m., a woman set off the store’s security alarms as she tried to exit the place with a stolen suitcase filled with 60 stolen items, mostly clothing.

Hard cell

Two young boys had their cell phones stolen on June 21, according to the 20th Precinct.

Cops said the two brothers, ages 13 and 11, were standing outside of 316 W. 71st St. around 4:22 p.m. As they stood there, a man approached them from behind and took the 13-year-old’s cell phone from his hand.

Shortly afterward, the 11-year-old dropped his cell phone, which the thief, who was around age 20, quickly picked up before taking off in an unknown direction.

Delivery downer

A delivery truck driver had his belongings stolen from his vehicle while it was parked outside of 200 W. 70th St., just west of Amsterdam Ave., according to police.

On June 20, at about 11:17 a.m., the driver stepped out of the truck and left it unlocked as he made a delivery. When he returned, he noticed that his wallet and his red iPhone XS were gone.

Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech